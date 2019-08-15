Linda Thompson is setting the record straight!

Brody Jenner’s 69-year-old mom, who has appeared alongside the reality star on MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings, made headlines earlier this week after she liked a post about Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, wanting attention with her Miley Cyrus kissing photos.

Some thought that Thompson’s like was intentionally throwing shade at his ex following their split earlier this month. But on Wednesday, Thompson clarified her intentions in another Instagram post.

“Please don’t judge people. You don’t know what it took someone to get out of bed, look and feel presentable as possible and face the day,” Thompson’s image read. “You never truly know the daily struggles of others.”

Thompson captioned the post, “The only people we have the right to judge are our own selves… how we react & respond to life’s vicissitudes, disappointments, failures & successes. May we strive to do so with grace, humility, temperance, understanding, compassion, kindness, forgiveness & love. If we simply begin with self improvement, humanity could benefit vastly. #nojudgement #lovewins #weareallhuman.”

Though the moving message would have been telling enough, it was the comment section that really caught fans’ attention.

Carter commented on the post, “EXACTLY.”

Thompson replied to comment, tagging Carter with a heart and then added, “@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only ‘shade’ I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama. You know I love you. I always have & always will.”

Thompson’s message mirrors her son Brody’s feelings for his ex and their mutual friends, Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth.

A source close to Brody previously told ET, “He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam]. He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives."

