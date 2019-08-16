Brody Jenner is sticking up for his ex, Katilynn Carter.

Carter made headlines after she was snapped kissing Miley Cyrus during a vacation to Italy last Friday in pictures obtained by ET, and shortly after, Cyrus' rep confirmed that the singer split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, after less than a year of marriage. On Friday, Jenner took to Instagram to make it clear he had no hard feelings when it comes to Carter, calling her a "wonderful person" and a "positive force" in his life.

Earlier this month, 35-year-old Jenner and 30-year-old Carter announced their split after five years together. A source later told ET that the two were never legally married despite having a ceremony in Bali last June.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," Jenner writes. "I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."

"Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life," he continued. "We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness."

Carter later commented on the post with a heart emoji.

A source previously told ET that Jenner was the one who introduced Carter to Cyrus and Hemsworth well over a year ago. The source also said that despite all the drama, Jenner remains friends with the three of them, and spoke to all of them, separately, last weekend.

Jenner's mom, Linda Thompson, has also made it clear she still had plenty of love for Carter amid all the drama. She recently commented to Carter on Instagram, "@kaitlynn And for the record honey, the only 'shade' I throw is my own shadow walking away from drama. You know I love you. I always have & always will," after some fans accused her of taking a jab at Carter by liking a post that said Carter wanted attention with her kissing photos.

On Thursday, Carter appeared on Whitney Port's podcast, With Whit, and while she didn't talk about Cyrus, she did share why she decided to be a part of The Hills: New Beginnings with Jenner.

"It was originally, we thought, kind of a crazy idea for Brody to be back on TV and for me to be on there in the first place because it's not really my comfort zone," she said. "But then I also thought it would be fun. The decision really was about for us to spend more time together. He was always on the road DJing, and I was on the road for work. This was a project we would do together."

As for negative comments online, Carter said, "You got to just not look at anything."

