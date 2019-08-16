Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter were clearly not on the same page when it comes to having children in a sneak peek of Monday's new episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

In the clip, Jenner and Carter see a doctor together because the 30-year-old blogger is worried that it will be difficult for her to have children if she waits any longer. However, 35-year-old Jenner wants to hold off.

"We're just kind of at this point in our life where we're starting to talk about having kids, and I think a part of it is I'm just a little stressed about getting older and what it will be like realistically if we wait longer to have kids," she tells the doctor.

But Jenner adds, "I think right now what I'm talking about is I wouldn't mind waiting because we did just get married."

In a confessional, Kaitlynn explains that her mother had her at 25, and that she wants to be young enough to not just be a mom to her kids, but also a "friend."

"I think Brody and I are on different pages," she says in a confessional. "I think he wants to have babies eventually. He always tells me that he thinks within the next year, things will be a little bit better. You know, how many years are we going to say this? There's never going to be the perfect time to have kids, but I want to have them, so why not now?"

Eventually, the doctor tells her that freezing embryos is an option but that she shouldn't feel compelled to have children, pointing out that the two just got married.

ET spoke to the two in June at The Hills premiere in Los Angeles, where Carter once again expressed her desire to have children.

"I mean, we don't have a specific timeline but we're definitely getting to that point," she said of her and Jenner. "I mean, never a bad time to try."

As for Jenner he replied, "You never know, if it happens it happens. Right now we're just focused on all this, but I'm sure our attention will shift that way pretty soon."

Earlier this month, Carter and Jenner announced they were splitting after five years together, and a source told ET the two were never legally married despite having a ceremony in Bali last June. Carter later made headlines when she was snapped kissing Miley Cyrus on Friday during a vacation to Italy in pictures obtained by ET. On Saturday, Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET that the singer had separated from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, after less than a year of marriage.

A source recently told ET that Jenner introduced Carter to Cyrus and Hemsworth well over a year ago. The source also said that despite all the drama, he remains friends with the three of them, and spoke to all of them, separately, over the weekend.

"He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam]," the source says. "He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives."

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Cyrus and Carter aren't serious about one another. On Wednesday, the two were snapped together in Los Angeles after returning from their European getaway.

"Miley and Kaitlynn are both newly out of their relationships and just having fun," the source says. "Really, only time will tell if Miley and Kaitlynn will last, but right now they are being a support for one another during a tough time and enjoying their time together."

