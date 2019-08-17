Brody Jenner has clearly moved on.

TheHills: New Beginnings star was spotted packing on the PDA with Josie Canseco in Los Angeles, after his first show with his new band, AHZ, on Friday night. The 22-year-old model, dressed in a white crop top, black skinny jeans, black hoodie and heels, was all smiles by Jenner's side. The newly-single reality star was casually dressed, wearing an all-black look of a t-shirt, pants and baseball cap.

During their night together, cameras caught the two getting close and sharing a kiss. The pair was first seen together on Wednesday, arriving at Warwick in Hollywood. During that night, an eyewitness told ET that the two "weren't touchy-feely."

Backgrid

Backgrid

Jenner and Canseco's outing comes hours after he took to Instagram to make it clear that he had no hard feelings towards his ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Jenner and Carter announced their split at the beginning of this month.

Carter made headlines after she was photographed kissing Miley Cyrus during a vacation to Italy last Friday and, shortly after, Cyrus' rep confirmed that the singer split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, after less than a year of marriage.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," Jenner wrote. "I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."

Earlier this week, a source told ET that Jenner "remains friends with Kaitlynn, Miley and Liam," and spoke to all of them, separately, over that weekend.

"He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam]," the source said. "He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives."

For more on Jenner and his recent split, watch below.

