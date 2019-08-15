Brody Jenner enjoyed a night on the town following his split from Kaitlynn Carter.

On Wednesday evening, Jenner was spotted at Warwick, the Los Angeles nightclub where Josie Canseco was seen the same night. Wearing an all-black look of a hoodie and baseball cap, Jenner, 35, kept it casual as Canseco, 22, sported a similar hoodie along with ripped jeans, a white crop top and Converse sneakers.

The pair, who have a rumored romance, was low-key entering and exiting the club. Their night out came after Carter was seen kissing Miley Cyrus, who recently split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, in Italy.

Backgrid

Backgrid

Following news of Carter and Cyrus' makeout session -- and subsequent sightings of the pair -- Jenner took to Instagram, writing, "Don't let yesterday take up too much of today."

In response, Brandon Thomas Lee, Jenner's Hills: New Beginnings co-star, commented, "Let's round this scandal out and post a pic of us making out."

"Watch out! Pics of Liam and I holding hands on the beach coming soon," Jenner replied.

Then Cyrus chimed in, writing, "@brodyjenner go take a nap in your truck and cool off #HotGirlSummer."

Additionally, Jenner's mom, Linda Thompson, praised her son's post in the face of the scandal. "Always so proud of your dignity, generosity, kindness & nobility," she wrote. "You are a gentleman and I love you very much. Onward."

A source previously told ET that Jenner "remains friends with Kaitlynn, Miley and Liam" following the kiss between Carter and Cyrus, adding that he recently spoke to all three of them separately.

"He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam]," the source said. "He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives."

