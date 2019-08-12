Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter may have called it quits earlier this month, but the pair still seem to be very much in love in the latest episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

During Monday's show, Kaitlynn threw a black tie gala for her new fashion start-up Foray, and she pulled out all the stops. From towers of champagne glasses to a live tuxedo-clad band to thousands of flowers adorning a lavish mansion, the party was top-shelf in every way.

Throughout the night, Kaitlynn also got a lot of support from Brody, who first attempted to calm her nerves when her business partner, Tiana, got her panicked that some of the guests at the gala weren't having a good time because there wasn't music outside on the balcony.

"Guys, the party is incredible. Don't stress. You guys have done enough. This is incredible," a cleaned-up Brody shared, smiling sweetly. "The inside is the vibe. This is the vibe, and this is nice."

All through the evening, small possible dramas popped up in the form of tension between Audrina Patridge and Justin Bobby and Jason Wahler being uncomfortable about the amount of alcohol at the party following his relapse. But Kaitlynn deftly put out all the fires throughout the evening.

At the end of the night, Brody approached his beleaguered love and put his arms around her, gave her a kiss and told her, "You did an amazing job."

After asking him to go dance, the Kaitlynn and Brody wandered off into the lavish gala to share a sweet moment together.

"I absolutely scored the jackpot with Kaitlynn," Brody said in a painfully ironic solo interview.

"She's gorgeous, she's fun, she smart. She's incredibly smart. And she's worked really, really hard on this gala," he added.

"I feel like a proud husband."

Of course, these episodes of The Hills: New Beginnings were shot months ago, and as the world now knows, Brody and Kaitlynn -- who were not ever legally been married, according to a source -- have since called it quits.

For more on Brody and Kaitlynn's recent spilt -- and all the subsequent Miley Cyrus-related drama -- check out the video below.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brody Jenner Sweetly Supports Kaitlynn Carter's Party for Fashion Influencers in 'Hills' Sneak Peek

Brody Jenner Has Spoken With Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Since Kissing Pics

Miley Cyrus Claps Back at Brody Jenner After Kissing His Ex, Kaitlynn Carter

Brody Jenner Comments on Ex Kaitlynn Carter's 'Hot Girl Summer' With Miley Cyrus

Related Gallery