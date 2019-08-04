Since Brody Jenner separated from wife Kaitlynn Carter, his The Hills: New Beginnings co-star, Spencer Pratt, is offering his take on the situation.

The 35-year-old reality TV star addressed the split on his and his wife, Heidi Montag's, podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, where he joked Jenner was a "hostage" in his relationship to Carter.

"I'm not surprised," Pratt said of the couple's split after one year of marriage. ET has learned Jenner and Carter never legally married in the U.S. after their wedding in Bali. "I think season two, we're going to get to see real Brody and the show is going to be freaking incredible. I think [he's going to have] way more fun. He's way less intense. I feel like he has a lot going on, so I just hope we get to see relaxed Brody, having fun, barbecue, for real Brody."

"So, that I look forward to. I think there'll be a lot of success in Brody," he continued. "I feel like I said it, that he almost was like a hostage, it felt like he was trying to tell me, 'Get me out, get me out.'"

However, Montag didn't mirror her husband's sentiment on the former relationship, stating, "I didn't really see that coming, though. I just kind of thought they had, like, extreme [ups and downs]. I didn't know it would end like that. But who knows, maybe in the future they'll get back together."

"I don't know. My crystal ball says that's not happening," Pratt responded.

On Friday, Jenner and Carter's reps confirmed to ET that the couple had separated with a joint statement, which read: "Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate. They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

The pair began dating in 2014 and three years later, they got engaged. They said, "I Do" in Bali in June 2018.

"They never did it in the U.S., so it wasn't legal. But they had a wedding in Indonesia," a source told ET, adding that Jenner and Carter had been having problems for some time.

Since news of the breakup, Carter has continued to share photos and selfies on social media, hinting that she's on a trip somewhere. Meanwhile, Jenner has stayed away from social media besides promoting a Las Vegas DJing gig at The Venetian Resort on Saturday -- where he appeared to be in good spirits.

Two eyewitnesses tell ET that Jenner dined with three male friends after his set. According to the eyewitnesses, "Brody and one male friend arrived to Hakkasan Nightclub where they were joined by two brunette ladies and hung in the deejay booth as Tiesto performed. Later, the group continued their late night festivities at Hakkasan's private skybox where they spent more quality time with Tiesto. The group left after 4 a.m."

As Pratt mentioned during the podcast, the news of Jenner and Carter's split comes a month after MTV renewed The Hills reboot for a second season. On the show's first season, Jenner openly shared his disappointment that his father, Caitlyn Jenner, missed his wedding to Carter.

"Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer," Jenner reflected at one point. "Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have her there. But she had better things to do. Apparently."

See more on Jenner, and the rest of The Hills gang, below.

