There's a reason why Brody Jenner is opening up about so much about Caitlyn Jenner on The Hills: New Beginnings.

A source tells ET, "Brody and Caitlyn don’t really have much of a relationship, and it's been like this for a really long time."

"They go through ups and downs of time spent together or talking and then no contact," the source says. "Brody opened up about Caitlyn [on the MTV series] because for years Caitlyn and the Kardashians have been able to have their narrative on everything, now Brody has an outlet to do it." Brody and his brother, Brandon, are Caitlyn's children from her first marriage to Linda Thompson.

Caitlyn, on her end, appears to be closer than ever to daughter Kylie Jenner, whom she shares with ex-wife Kris Jenner. On Friday, she posted a photo of Kylie's office space, writing a sweet note about how proud she is of her.

"20 years ago, when your mom and I were changing diapers, teaching you to walk, and putting you to sleep, we had no idea this was coming. So proud. @kyliejenner," Caitlyn wrote, to which Kylie replied, "I love you ♥️♥️♥️."

Earlier this month, Brody got real about his complicated relationship with the former Olympian. During an episode of the revival, he admitted that he wasn't close to Caitlyn growing up before she came out as transgender in 2015

"I didn't really grow up with my dad," Brody expressed. "I didn't really, you know? When I was really little, we got to spend a little bit of time. When he started, you know, obviously with the family, the Kardashian family and all of that, I didn't really see much of him."

Weeks later in another episode, Brody then touched on the fact that Caitlyn missed his wedding to now-wife Kaitlynn Carter.

"Not having my dad at the wedding, it was a bummer," Brody reflected. "Honestly, it really did hurt and I would have loved to have her there. But she had better things to do. Apparently."

See more on the strained relationship in the video below.

