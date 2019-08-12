While Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter called it quits earlier this month, the pair still appear to be very much in love in a sneak peek from the upcoming episode of The Hills: New Beginnings.

In this brief teaser clip from Monday's new episode, Kaitlynn is throwing a black-tie gala for her new fashion start-up, Foray, and she's pulled out all the stops. From towers of champagne glasses to a live tuxedo-clad band to thousands of flowers adorning a lavish mansion, the party is top-shelf in every way.

"This black-tie gala is our biggest event of the year. For us, it's all about the exposure, so you've got all these very influential people who are attending the event," Kaitlynn shares in a solo interview, making it clear just how important the party really is.

However, things get a little shaky when Kaitlynn's business partner, Tiana, comes up to tell her that she's worried that guests who were outside might be feeling awkward because there's no music. This, in turn, gets Kaitlynn on edge until Brody comes through, sharing his support and soothing voice to ease their tension.

"Guys, the party is incredible. Don't stress. You guys have done enough. This is incredible," Brody shares, smiling. "The inside is the vibe. This is the vibe, and this is nice."

However, the drama isn't just coming from random guests but also from some of Kaitlynn's fellow Hills castmates. Specifically, Audrina Patridge giving Justin Bobby the cold shoulder.

"She should snub me because I got a beautiful blonde on my arm," Justin says in a solo interview, referring to his date, Lindsay, who attended the party in a remarkably low-cut gown. "Snub away!"

Joining her friends at the party, including Kaitlynn and Mischa Barton, Audrina explains with a laugh, "Yeah, I did not give Justin a hug. Sorry, you don't get that."

"Well, just keep your distance and try to enjoy your night," Kaitlynn says, before explaining her concern in a confessional interview. "As long as Justin and Audrina keep it under control. I just really don't want there to be any drama."

"It'll be fine," Mischa adds, being unintentionally ominous.

Fans will have to see how the possible drama at the Foray party plays out when The Hills: New Beginnings airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

For more on Brody and Kaitlynn's recent spilt -- and all the subsequent Miley Cyrus-related drama -- check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brody Jenner Has Spoken With Kaitlynn Carter, Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Since Kissing Pics

Miley Cyrus Claps Back at Brody Jenner After Kissing His Ex, Kaitlynn Carter

Brody Jenner Comments on Ex Kaitlynn Carter's 'Hot Girl Summer' With Miley Cyrus

Spencer Pratt Jokingly Claims Brody Jenner Was a 'Hostage' to Ex Kaitlynn Carter

Related Gallery