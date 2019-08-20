Liam Hemsworth is spending time with his family following his breakup.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old actor was spotted hanging out on the beach with some friends as well as his brother, Chris Hemsworth. The pics come shortly after Hemsworth and his wife, Miley Cyrus, announced their breakup after less than a year of marriage.

Liam looked contemplative while in Byron Bay, Australia, forgoing a shirt and opting for black swim trunks while he stared out at the ocean.

Meanwhile, Chris appeared in great spirits, wearing patterned shorts and showing off his six-pack while laughing with friends.

Just a day prior, Liam was seen grabbing a bite to eat with his friends in the same Australian town. The Hunger Games actor's time in Australia comes amid L.A. area sightings of Miley and Kaitlynn Carter, who were recently seen kissing in Italy.

A source recently told ET that Miley and Liam's relationship didn't work out because "Liam wanted a more conventional marriage and that truly was the crux of their breakup."

"The bottom line is that they are very different people. Miley is a little wild and believes that people should be open and fluid, and Liam is low-key and laid-back. Liam has been very good to Miley and he in no way should be blamed for ending their marriage," the source said. "Liam loves Miley and it made him feel sad and a bit insecure when she openly talked about her attraction to other people. In the end, he didn't know how to control the situation and she didn't want to be controlled."

"Another issue that made it very difficult was, because they are so different, their friends never seemed to fit together and that affected their social life together," the source adds, before revealing that Cyrus, 26, "does love him so much."

"I'm sure she'll miss him terribly," the source speculated. "They talked about wanting children and living their married life but she is just not ready."

Previously, a source told ET that Liam is "heartbroken that [Miley] moved on so quickly and so publicly."

"Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this. But right now, Miley doesn't want to answer to anyone," the source claimed. "She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam."

