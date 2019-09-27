Even celebrities get called out by their moms! Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram Story on Thursday while on vacation with her mom, Tish, and sister, Brandi.

The 26-year-old "Slide Away" singer has been sharing lots of content from the wilderness trip on Instagram following her splits from Liam Hemsworth and then Kaitlynn Carter. In a funny shot from mom, Tish, Miley is sitting in a room on her phone.

"My mom called this 'disgusting' there was a gorgeous sunset and I was inside on my phone 'serving content,'" Miley wrote. "It's hard to get in trouble once you're an adult but she said I looked like a 'bratty millennial' which I do... but is it bad if I like the pic and wanna post? Is that the worst? @tishcyrus."

Miley has labeled the mom and sister trip "necessary" on social media, posting photos from Arizona's Antelope Canyon, Utah's Zion National Park, and Nevada's Atlatl Rock. She's also brought her dog, Beanie, along for the outings.

A source told ET earlier this month that "Miley and Kaitlynn are no longer together romantically."

