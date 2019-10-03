Miley Cyrus is looking for love in a surprising place.

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old singer took to social media to share hilarious pics of herself posing with monsters at a haunted house.

In some of the selfies, Cyrus -- who sported light jeans, a graphic T-shirt, and a houndstooth blazer -- sits suggestively on a chair with a zombie as she sticks her tongue out. Other photos show the "Mother's Daughter" singer smiling in front of hanging, ax-wielding, and green-colored zombies.

"Met a couple new potential partners," she quipped, alluding to her recent splits from her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, and her ex, Kaitlynn Carter. "Felt like I was on The Bachelorette. 💀"

Late last month, a source told ET that Cyrus, who also recently revealed that she's back in the studio, was "actually doing really well" despite the end of her seven-month long marriage to Hemsworth and breakup with Carter.

"Miley loves her autonomy and is a free spirit," the source said. "And she doesn’t plan to remarry anytime soon."

As for why Cyrus and Carter didn't work out, the source said that, despite Cyrus "lean[ing] on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce," the "Slide Away" singer thought "they moved far too quickly."

"Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn," the source shared of the pair, who had several PDA outings together. "Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn’t thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock."

When it comes to her life now, the source noted that Cyrus is "leaning on her family."

"She is getting support from her family and just wants to move on, just being around family members is what is keeping her grounded right now," the source said. "Those that know her well truly feel she has moved forward."

