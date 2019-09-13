Fans are already dissecting Miley Cyrus' latest music video following her split from Liam Hemsworth.

The music video for her new song with Ariana Grande and Lana Del Rey, "Don't Call Me Angel," dropped on Thursday, and some folks think Cyrus is shading her ex.

It all started after people realized that Hemsworth had called Cyrus an "angel" on multiple occasions in old Instagram posts.

Additionally, back in January at the G'Day USA Gala, Hemsworth was honored with the excellence in film award and during his acceptance speech referred to Cyrus as an "angel."

"Thank you to my beautiful wife,” Hemsworth said onstage. "You are a sweet, sweet angel. You’re great, you’re great."

And that's not all. People on social media also think that the guy Cyrus is beating up in the music video resembles Hemsworth. Of course, this could all be coincidental, as the song is off the Charlie's Angels soundtrack and related to the upcoming film.

I really just got to watch Miley Cyrus beat the shit out of Liam Hemsworth huh.....worth every penny pic.twitter.com/a7J4HvlEqT — v. / lvatt rights activist / 👼🏾 (@beentoyear2009) September 13, 2019

miley's verse snapped, liam thought her good cuz she surfed on that beat like a boss a$$ bitxh 😌💅 pic.twitter.com/3F6PHdl6Ja — 𝖏𝖎𝖒𝖒𝖞 🍔🍟|𝖋𝖆𝖓 𝖆𝖈𝖈𝖔𝖚𝖓𝖙 (@jimmyanimal) September 13, 2019

For a second I thought miley was beating up liam lmaoo #DontCallmeAngelpic.twitter.com/9owwlbXhb4 — Ragz (@MusicFreakJiley) September 13, 2019

Hemsworth officially filed for divorce from Cyrus on Aug. 21, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair officially announced their split -- after seven months of marriage -- on Aug.10, after Cyrus was spotted making out with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter.

Since then, Cyrus and Carter have been spotted on several dates and being flirty with one another. While Cyrus has received backlash for her split and moving on so quickly, she did take to social media to deny cheating on Hemsworth.

Hear what she shared in the video below.

