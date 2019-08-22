Miley Cyrus Denies Cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Candid Twitter Rant

Miley Cyrus is getting real.

The former Disney star got very candid in a series of tweets on Thursday morning, in which she defended herself against claims she cheated on her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, but owned up to past mistakes when she was younger. Cyrus' rep announced her split from Hemsworth on Aug. 10, after less than a year of marriage. The news came shortly after photos surfaced of the singer kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter. Hemsworth filed for divorce on Wednesday.

"I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide," Cyrus began on Thursday.

"It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom," Cyrus continued.

Cyrus admitted to cheating in relationships when she was younger, losing a Walmart deal for "ripping a bong," and being "kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it."

"But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP," she wrote. "I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will."

Cyrus said that "at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar."

"I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger," she concluded.

Cyrus and Hemsworth married last December, after nearly a decade of dating on and off. The Hunger Games star addressed their split on Instagram on Aug. 12, sharing that he wishes his ex "nothing but health and happiness going forward."

As for Hemsworth's divorce filing on Wednesday, a source told ET that Hemsworth has now realized that it's "time to move on."

"Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," the source said. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

According to the source, Hemsworth wants to make the divorce a quick one to avoid any negativity.

"At first, Liam wanted to just give it time but he finally felt like things were getting nasty and he didn't want to drag it out publicly," the source said of his decision to file the official paperwork. "He decided it was all too much."

See more in the video below.

