Liam Hemsworth is looking forward to a new start after his split from Miley Cyrus, a source tells ET.

The 29-year-old actor filed for divorce from Cyrus on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences. The court filing comes after Cyrus' rep confirmed on Aug. 10 that the two had separated after seven months of marriage, and after she was snapped kissing Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy in pictures obtained by ET.

A source tells ET that Hemsworth has now realized that it's "time to move on."

"Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," the source says. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

"Liam has come to terms that it was time to move on," the source continues. "Liam's family has been incredibly supportive. They are relieved it's over."

According to the source, Hemsworth wants to make the divorce a quick one to avoid any negativity.

"At first, Liam wanted to just give it time but he finally felt like things were getting nasty and he didn't want to drag it out publicly," the source says of his decision to file the official paperwork. "He decided it was all too much."

Meanwhile, a second source also says Cyrus did not try to save her marriage, despite reports claiming she wanted to work it out with Hemsworth.

Clearly, the two stars have a lot of history together. Hemsworth and Cyrus had been dating on and off since meeting on the set of their 2010 film, The Last Song, before tying the knot last December in an intimate ceremony. A source previously told ET that Hemsworth was "heartbroken" that Cyrus had now moved on "so quickly and so publicly."

"Liam loves Miley and is crushed by all of this," the source said. "But right now Miley doesn't want to answer to anyone. She still feels the need to explore herself, her sexuality and her music. Miley has been working in the studio and wants to blow off steam."

-- Reporting by Adriane Schwartz

