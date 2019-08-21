It's Brody Jenner's birthday, and the Hills: New Beginnings star got a super lit gift from his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, and her new friend/rumored ladylove Miley Cyrus.

The reality star, who is celebrating his 36th b-day, took to his Instagram story on Wednesday to share a video of the incredibly dope present, which included a box of goods from an artisanal cannabis company.

"You guys really stepped it up on this one," Jenner said, showing off the wooden box filled with beautiful and individually wrapped cannabinoid concoctions.

"We got the birthday card," Jenner added, revealing a hand-written salutation, tied with a string around what appeared to be a bunch of flowers, "attached to the weed bouquet!"

Brody Jenner/Instagram

"I have never seen one of these in my entire life. Oh my god," Jenner said in awe. "Happy birthday to me."

As for the card, the cheeky greeting read, "WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you! Miley & Kaitlynn."

Brody Jenner/Instagram

ET has learned that Cyrus, who is an investor in Lowell Herb Co., put in a request a few days ago to have this birthday gift sent to Brody on behalf of herself and Carter, and that the gift, in total, costs around $1,000. Cyrus is known for sending cannabis bouquets to her friends. In the past, she has gifted the bouquets to her sister, Noah Cyrus, and her "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" collaborator, Mark Ronson.

Carter later replied to Jenner's post on her own Instagram story, sharing his video and adding, "Happy Bday @brodyjenner !!"

Kaitlynn Carter/Instagram

Meanwhile, the break-up between Jenner and Carter has been relatively amicable, while the drama between Cyrus and her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, has been dominating headlines in recent weeks, as the bond between Carter and Cyrus has reportedly grown stronger.

For more on all the complex and surprising web of relationship drama, check out the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brody Jenner's Brother Brandon Reacts to His Split From Kaitlynn Carter

Liam Hemsworth Heads to a Bar With Friends Amid Miley Cyrus' Continued Outings With Kaitlynn Carter

Miley Cyrus Grabs Lunch With Kaitlynn Carter and Mom Tish -- See the Pics!

Brody Jenner Defends Kaitlynn Carter After Miley Cyrus Kiss Pics

Related Gallery