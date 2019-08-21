Brody Jenner is confiding in his older brother, Brandon, after his highly publicized split from Kaitlynn Carter.

Brandon called into The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Wednesday and was asked about Brody's thoughts on Kaitlynn now hooking up with Miley Cyrus. Earlier this month, Kaitlynn and Miley were snapped kissing during a vacation in Italy in pictures obtained by ET, and shortly after, Miley's rep confirmed that the singer and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, had split after less than a year of marriage.

Brandon was tight-lipped when asked about the headline-making situation, but he did note that Brody has spoken to him about it.

"[Brody] didn't say much, to be honest," Brandon said. "We did talk about it but, he confides in me."

"One of the reasons why he confides in me is because he knows I'm gonna keep things private, so I'm just going to continue doing that today, but he talked to me a little about it," he continued.

Clearly, 36-year-old Brody and 30-year-old Kaitlynn are still on good terms following their breakup earlier this month after five years together. On Friday, Brody publicly defended Kaitlynn in an Instagram post, which she commented on with a heart emoji.

"There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much," Brody wrote. "I feel the need to set the story straight. Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years."

"Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life," he continued. "We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives. I respect Kaitlynn and care deeply about her. She deserves to be able to move forward in her life with respect and happiness."

A source previously told ET that Brody was the one who introduced Kaitlynn to Miley and Liam well over a year ago. The source also said that Brody remains friends with the three of them, and had spoken to all of them, separately, after all the drama.

"He still cares deeply for [Kaitlynn] and his friendships with [Miley and Liam]," the source said. "He wants everyone to be happy and live their best lives."

Meanwhile, Brody appears to have moved on as well. The Hills: New Beginnings star was snapped kissing 22-year-old model Josie Canseco in Los Angeles on Friday night, after his first show with his new band, AHZ. Watch the video below for more:

