Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey joined forces for a fierce new song, "Don't Call Me Angel" -- for the upcoming Charlie's Angels soundtrack -- and the music video dropped Thursday night. In it, the three don black angel wings, and sultry black ensembles, while posing as badass action superstars.

The video presents Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey as a crime-fighting action trio, with the singers coordinating missions, pummeling some dude in a boxing ring and practicing their knife-throwing skills, respectively.

Grande does the bulk of the heavy lifting lyrically, with Cyrus and Del Ray providing their own individual verses, but the visually rich and multi-layered video -- directed by Grande's frequent collaborator Hannah Lux Davis -- gives us a tantalizing glimpse inside what a Charlie's Angels film starring these three would look like.

Needless to say, it'd be a lot of leather, fire and decadent grape eating inside a giant palatial mansion. Elizabeth Banks -- who directed and stars in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot -- also makes a fun cameo at the end, further connecting the world of the music video and the film's universe.

Grande previously teased the video earlier in the day with a seven-second clip that didn't reveal much, but it did show the women working it. Grande, Cyrus and Del Rey strut in sexy black ensembles and thigh-high boots in the clip, with each sporting Victoria Secret Fashion Show-inspired wings.

'"Don’t call me angel’ song & video sep 13 👼🏼 @charliesangels @mileycyrus @lanadelrey directed by @hannahluxdavis," Grande captioned the first look.

During a May interview with ET, Charlie's Angels director Elizabeth Banks hinted about following in the footsteps of the 2000 film with a Destiny's Child-esque theme song a la "Independent Women."

"I've got some stuff up my sleeve!" she shared.

Charlie's Angels is in theaters on Nov. 15. See more on the film in the video below.

