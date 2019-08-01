Lucy Liu is offering her thoughts on reboots and remakes in Hollywood.

ET's Leanne Aguilera caught up with the leading lady at CBS' Television Association summer press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Thursday, where she was asked if she might be making a cameo on the Beverly Hills, 90210 revival series. As many fans know, the original show was her first acting gig ever.

"I don't think I'll be in that show because it doesn't need me. I mean, they need the main characters that are on that show now," she explained. "I certainly was not a name value for them and still probably won't be."

"I'm happy for them because it was a great cast then and I worked with both Luke Perry, rest in peace, and Jason Priestley," Liu added. "So, it was a thrill back then especially since they were just heartthrobs, you know."

She also briefly touched upon the upcoming Charlie's Angels remake, relaunching the franchise after the 2000 and 2003 films in which she starred in.

"I mean, Charlies Angels was recycled and so it's rare to find something that is fresh and new," she said of her role in the action film, which also starred Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz. "But I think …there's an audience for that, so I think it's wonderful. And [there's] a new Charlie's Angels coming out as well. I just feel like things that are original always sort of pop a little bit, but I think there's a comfort level in trying to relive something and also to redo something in the modern time...and I'm always curious on how that works out."

In the summer of 2018, the 50-year-old actress once again discussed the Charlie's Angels remake with ET, offering the project her full support.

"To me, I think it's very exciting," she explained at the time. "It's like Sherlock Holmes. The material in itself is a very different type of literature -- and it's not necessarily literature. But it is something that people keep coming back to and they're drawn to. That's something that needs to be explored and if it needs to be explored on all different levels, then it should be."

On Thursday, Liu also discussed her role in the new CBS All Access series, Why Women Kill, teasing some details on the ambitious endeavor.

"There's three different decades, the sixties, the eighties and the current time," she explained. "Women are relationships, they're married and how that manifests into something that gains speed and goes out of control when they find out that their husbands had been unfaithful.

"So, it's the topic of infidelity and even though the times have changed, the emotions and the dynamic between the relationships and how the consequences of that don't change, ergo the title," she added.

British actor Jack Davenport, who plays Liu's character's husband on the series, chimed in, "On one [level], they show how things have changed, another level they show how things haven't. And the thing about [series creator] Marc Cherry is that he really does understand the workings of the female heart in a way that very few men, I think, do. And he has a lot of fun with how these three women react to their various forms of betrayal."

The series also stars Ginnifer Goodwin, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Alexandra Daddario, Reid Scott, Sam Jaeger, Sadie Calvano and Leo Howard.

Why Women Kill premieres on Aug. 15 on CBS All Access.

SEE MORE TV NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Why Women Kill': Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwin Seek Revenge in Juicy Trailer

Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore Have 'Charlie's Angels' Reunion With Lucy Liu at Her Walk of Fame Ceremony

Lucy Liu to Star in Revenge Drama 'Why Women Kill' for CBS All Access

Related Gallery