Lucy Liu is weighing in on Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels reboot.

Last month, the cast of the upcoming big-screen remake was announced, with Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska tapped as the new generation Angels.

"To me, I think it's very exciting," Liu told ET on Monday of Banks' Charlie's Angels update, while promoting her directing stint on next Monday's episode of CBS' Elementary. "It's like Sherlock Holmes. The material in itself is a very different type of literature -- and it's not necessarily literature. But it is something that people keep coming back to and they're drawn to. That's something that needs to be explored and if it needs to be explored on all different levels, then it should be."

"It will only be a more positive result for women," Liu noted.

The 49-year-old Elementary star played Alex Munday in the 2000 film, opposite Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, and the 2003 sequel, Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

The new Charlie's Angels will focus on the next generation of Angels working for the mysterious Charlie. Banks will star as Bosley, while also directing and producing the film, which is scheduled for a Sept. 27, 2019 theatrical release.

"I want to do right by the franchise and by the women that we involve and I want to say something to people and I want the movie to matter. That's hard to do, but we're getting closer and closer," Banks told ET in March 2017 of her intentions with the reboot.

ET recently spoke with Barrymore at Beautycon Festival LA in July, where she, like Liu, was all for a Charlie's Angels reboot.

"I am just excited for them, you know, because every generation that brings Charlie's Angels out into the world is about the power of three women across and what they can do while loving them and wanting to date them, and working side by side with them, but there's just something about Charlie's Angels, that make men and women so happy!" she said at the time. "And it's so positive. So if they keep that alive, you know in this new integration, it's just going to be great."

