Lucy Liu Debuts New Blonde 'Do -- See the Pics!
Lucy Liu is now blonde!
The 49-year-old actress debuted her updated look Monday night at the Obie Awards, which celebrates Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway productions.
The Elementary star, who served as a presenter, wore a black dress that was covered with bows and had sheer polka-dot sleeves.
Liu guest starred on Hulu's Difficult People last year and will soon star in Stage Mom with Taye Diggs, which is slated for a 2019 release. She can be seen next in Set It Up, a Netflix rom-com that's out June 15.
