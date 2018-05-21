Jenna Dewan Debuts Post-Breakup Bob: 'Bye Hair'

Jenna Dewan has said goodbye to her lob!

The newly single actress was glowing at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday with her new chin-length 'do. Dewan teased her new hair in her Instagram Story earlier in the day. "Byeeeeee hair," she captioned a snap of pieces of her hair littering the carpeted floor.

The 37-year-old dancer chose a black strapless leather Zuhair Murad dress with metallic studs and fringe detailing for the big night, and topped off her look with shimmery eyes and a light pink lip.

In addition to posing on the red carpet, she also joined her World of Dance co-stars, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough, onstage at the BBMAs.

Chad Wood — Dewan's hairstylist, who also snipped Mila Kunis' hair for the event — posted a photo of his stunning work.

Dewan was definitely feeling her new look, and was seen dancing on the red carpet. She also shared a few candid photos from the evening, writing: "Billboard Awards- ‘twas such a fun night!!! Thank you for having me! #bbmas"

In April, Dewan announced her split from husband Channing Tatum, and recently shared with ET how she was feeling post-breakup.

"I'm good, I'm really good," she exclusively told ET's Nischelle Turner earlier this month. "I so appreciate all the love and everything."

