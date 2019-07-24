Don't mess with Lucy Liu and Ginnifer Goodwin!

The actresses -- alongside Kirby Howell-Baptiste -- star as women out for revenge on the upcoming CBS All Access series, Why Women Kill. The streaming service released the first trailer for the show on Wednesday, and if it's any indication, fans better get ready for some cold-blooded payback.

Across three timelines, Goodwin stars as a housewife in the '60s, Liu plays a socialite in the '80s, and Howell-Baptiste takes on the role of a lawyer in 2019. What unites all three women is infidelity in their marriages -- and how they react to that betrayal.

Check out the trailer below.

ET was on set of the dark comedy from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry, where the cast dished on the shenanigans fans can look forward to.

"It is the first job I've done where I will not led my husband [Josh Dallas] read the scripts," Goodwin confessed. "I really want him to be along for the ride."

The former Once Upon a Time star is in love with the '60s, but Liu thinks she's got "the best decade" with the '80s. "What can I tease? I think juicy is the right word," she shared.

Howell-Baptiste, meanwhile, has the challenge of portraying a woman in a "throuple" -- but there's sure to be many twists in store.

Why Women Kill premieres Thursday, Aug. 15 on CBS All Access.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ginnifer Goodwin & Josh Dallas Talk 'Once Upon a Time' Musical & What Their Kids Think of the Songs (Exclusive)

Ginnifer Goodwin to Star in 'Why Women Kill' for CBS All Access

Lucy Liu to Star in Revenge Drama 'Why Women Kill' for CBS All Access

Related Gallery