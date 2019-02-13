Ginnifer Goodwin to Star in 'Why Women Kill' for CBS All Access

Ginnifer Goodwin is having her revenge.

The Once Upon a Time star will join Lucy Liu on Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry's upcoming dark comedic drama, Why Women Kill, for CBS All Access, CBS' streaming service announced Tuesday.

Why Women Kill, which received a straight-to-series order in September, centers on three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s, a socialite in the ‘80s and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

Goodwin will play Beth Ann, whose story takes place in 1963. The ideal ‘60s housewife, she is kind, cheerful and warm. But if one gets too close, she wears a mask to hide her pain. Beth Ann’s whole world revolves around her husband, and she is understandably defensive and immediately in denial when told her husband, Rob, is having an affair. Determined to learn the sordid details for herself, Beth Ann is in for a life-changing shift of perspective.

As previously announced, Liu will play the elegant, stylish and effervescent Simone.

Goodwin previously played Mary Margaret and Snow White on Once Upon a Time and previously starred on Big Love. She will make her CBS All Access debut on Jordan Peele's upcoming Twilight Zone reboot this year and will also star on Dolly Parton'sHeartstrings for Netflix.

