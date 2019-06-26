Charlie has a new set of Angels -- and ET has your first look at the ladies in action.

In director-writer-producer Elizabeth Banks' upcoming continuation of the Charlie's Angels franchise, the titular trio is Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska, and in this sneak peek at the trailer, Sabina and Jane (Stewart and Balinska, respectively) put their wigs and weapons to work for a top-secret mission, before recruiting Elena (Scott) to the team. Banks pops up as a new take on Bosley.

"I'm really excited for the world to meet the new Angels," Banks told ET's Lauren Zima during a visit to the Istanbul set. "We built this project on the shoulders of the amazing legacy of Charlie's Angels, the TV show [and] the movies in the 2000s. We wanted to honor the original incarnations over the years and, like all great feminists, stand on the shoulders of what came before us."

"Admittedly, I've never seen the TV show. I loved the movies growing up," Stewart added. "This one, really, it lives in the same world. All of the previous Angels laid the foundation for us to exist."

Noah Centineo and Patrick Stewart co-star in the action-packed, globe-trotting spy flick, with the three stars doing much of their own stunt work. "We're proud of our bruises," Stewart said, though her bond with Balinska and Scott also left an impact: "I've never laughed more. I feel like my face hurts at the end of every day. I'm like a pig in sh*t."

The full trailer premieres on Thursday at 6:00 a.m. PT. In more exciting Charlie's Angels news, ET's Ash Crossan recently sat down with Banks and asked her whether she'll follow in the footsteps of the 2000 film with a Destiny's Child-esque theme song a la "Independent Women."

"I've got some stuff up my sleeve!" Banks played coy.

Now, we know the trio of ladies behind the track: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus, who teased their involvement on social media on Wednesday. This trailer sticks with Janelle Monáe, so we have to wait a little longer to hear that collaboration.

Charlie's Angels is in theaters on Nov. 15.

