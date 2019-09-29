Miley Cyrus is doing some reflecting.

On Sunday, the "Slide Away" singer shared a number of posts, among them is a touching photo alongside a message that seemingly alludes to a serious bond with someone in her life, perhaps from her past.

"Happy Sunday from me & 2 stinky dogs!" the 26-year-old songstress playfully wrote beside a photo of herself in bed with some furry friends. "Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions."

"The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details," she went on. "They live by the golden rule … Love and Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex …. They love back 100X …. all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."

Instagram

This loving-yet-mysterious post arrives a month after the singer and her estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, called it quits after seven months of marriage, and a week after she and The Hills star Kaitlynn Carterparted ways.

A source told ET last week that Cyrus "loves her autonomy and is a free spirit. And she doesn't plan to remarry anytime soon. Despite her breakup with Liam, she's actually doing really well." The source also shared details on the role Carter played in Cyrus' life as her marriage unraveled this year.

"Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly," the source said. "Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn't thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock."

Following her split from Carter, Cyrus hasn't slowed down. She went on a girls trip with her mom, Tish Cyrus, and her sister, Brandi Cyrus, to a number of scenic locales. On the trip, she shared another post seemingly discussing her breakups in 2019, writing alongside some bikinis pics: "Goodbyes are never easy... 🖤 but g2g."

"Miley is leaning on her family now," the source told ET. "She is getting support from her family and just wants to move on, just being around family members is what is keeping her grounded right now. Those that know her well truly feel she has moved forward."

See more on Cyrus below.

GET MORE BREAKING NEWS IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Miley Cyrus Made the Decision to Split From Kaitlynn Carter (Exclusive)

Miley Cyrus’ Mom Tish Calls Her ‘Disgusting’ and a ‘Bratty Millennial’: Here’s Why

Miley Cyrus Says 'Goodbyes Are Never Easy' Alongside New Bikini Pics After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Related Gallery