Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are letting their style do the talking!

The pair were spied out and about in Los Angeles on Saturday, once again rocking matching outfits. While the "Slide Away" songstress sported faded jeans and a vintage Metallica T-shirt, her rumored girlfriend chose a basic black top and some faded denim of her own.

Both chose to sport shades for the outing, but Carter chose a ponytail and Cyrus let her long, blonde curls flow free. The 26-year-old singer lovingly wrapped her arm around 31-year-old Carter, who held onto Cyrus' waist during their stroll about town.

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

Chris Wolf/Star Max/GC Images

As fans know, this isn't the first time the duo has adopted matching looks for a joint outing. Earlier this month, the pair chose all-black ensembles while enjoying a night out in New York City together.

Cyrus opted for flowing black slacks and a long black coat over a tummy-teasing black top. By her side, Carter chose a shirt leather shirt, black bloused and jacket for their night out. While the singer had on black boots, Carter wore black strappy heels.

Robert Kamau/GC Images

The rumored couple have been inseparable ever since they were photographed kissing during an Italian getaway in early August, days after Carter announced she parted ways with Brody Jenner. Soon after, ET confirmed that Cyrus had split from husband Liam Hemsworth after seven months of marriage.

Since, Cyrus and Carter have regularly been spotted together and shared some flirty messages on social media. Last Tuesday, The Hills: New Beginnings star commented, "dear god," with a mouth-watering emoji on a photo of Cyrus.

On her reality TV show, Carter has opened up about rumors she and Jenner had an "open marriage" prior to their split. However, her co-star, Spencer Pratt, has been forthright with his problems concerning her accounting of events.

"It's tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her alleged open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley [Cyrus]," Spencer claimed to Cosmopolitan earlier this month. "She already had something going on with her when these scans were filming -- maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally."

See more on Cyrus and Carter below.

