Kaitlynn Carter Leaves a Flirty Comment on Miley Cyrus' Instagram

Looks like things are heating up between Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus!

On Monday, Cyrus took to Instagram to share a series of chic photos of herself dressed head-to-toe in Tom Ford. While the sexy snaps received plenty of love from her mom, Tish, sister, Brandi, and stars like Selma Blair, fans couldn't help but turn all the attention to the extra flirty comment from the singer's rumored girlfriend.

"Dear God," Carter commented on one of the posts, using the drooling face emoji.

Carter and Cyrus have been hanging out a lot as of late, after calling it quits from Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, respectively. The two were first spotted packing on the PDA in Italy last month, followed by some backstage flirting at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, nights out at the club and 30th birthday celebrations.

ET confirmed last month that Hemsworth had filed for divorce from the "Wrecking Ball" singer, citing irreconcilable differences. The court filing came after Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET on Aug. 10 that the two had separated after seven months of marriage. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last December.

After last week's episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Spencer Pratt claimed that Carter and Cyrus "had a thing" before his co-star split from Jenner.

“It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her alleged open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley [Cyrus]," Pratt told Cosmopolitan. "She already had something going on with her when these scans were filming -- maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally."

"My favorite is when she’s like, 'Brody and I were wild, young, crazy kids.' Was that last week?" he continued. "Because you and Brody have only been together a minute. Are you older and more mature now that you’re chilling on Miley’s yacht?"

Hear more on Cyrus and Carter in the video below.

