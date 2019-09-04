Spencer Pratt is not here for Kaitlynn Carter’s hypocrisy. On Monday night’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the 30-year-old reality star lamented the gossip surrounding her then-marriage to Brody Jenner.

Speaking to pals Ashley Wahler and Whitney Port, Kaitlynn complained about the rumor that she and Brody had an “open marriage.”

“It’s tough for me to listen to Kaitlynn complain about people talking about her allegedly open relationship with Brody when we know she had a thing going with Miley, [Cyrus]” Spencer told Cosmopolitan. “She already had something going on with her when these scans were filming — maybe not physically, but definitely emotionally.”

Kaitlynn and Miley were spotting kissing on an Italy vacation last month after Kaitlynn and Brody split and Miley and Liam Hemsworth split. They have seemingly been together ever since.

“My favorite is when she’s like, ‘Brody and I were wild, young, crazy kids.’ Was that last week?” Spencer mocked. “Because you and Brody have only been together a minute. Are you older and more mature now that you’re chilling on Miley’s yacht?”

He went on to sympathize with Liam, adding, “I would love to know Liam Hemsworth’s thoughts on Kaitlynn’s recent displays of ‘common decency.’ You know what I call ‘common decency’? Getting it on at your Italian villa and not in front of the paparazzi.”

Spencer clarified that he does not “judge” Kaitlynn’s decisions, adding, “We just don’t want people to lie about their lives. Maybe you shouldn’t have gone on television. It’s called a reality show, hon. And the reality is that Brody’s been talking about your sex life on his podcast for years.”

Despite Spencer’s animosity toward his co-star, Brody doesn’t seem to have any ill will toward his ex. He is currently dating model Josie Canseco and was recently seen attending the same VMAs after-party as Miley and Kaitlynn.

For more on the drama, watch the clip below:

