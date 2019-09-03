These days, Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter are broken up and dating other people, but on Monday night’s episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, the two found themselves at the center of rumors.

After Brody, 36, went on a podcast to talk about his “unconventional” marriage to Kaitlynn, 30, she opened up to pals Ashley Wahler and Whitney Port about the ensuing gossip.

“I’m hearing people are talking about me and Brody and our personal life, saying we have an open relationship,” Kaitlynn says.

The show then flashes to a clip of Kaitlynn and Brody FaceTiming with a friend who claims Stephanie Pratt is telling people the pair were in a “polyamorous relationship.”

“That’s none of her business. We like what we like,” Brody says with a straight face, though Carter laughs as if he is joking.

Kaitlynn tries to clarify the speculation surrounding her relationship in an aside interview, saying, “When Brody and I were first together we were young, we were crazy, we were basically just trying to have the time of our lives. So we did a lot of things in our relationship that I certainly wouldn’t say I regret. But the level of gossip that I feel happens in the group, it just makes me angry.”

Despite Kaitlynn’s protests, Ashley is having none of it. In an aside interview she says, “Seriously, Brody’s actually the one that said they had an open relationship on a national podcast. Does she really think people aren’t going to gossip about that? Of course people are talking about it!”

Whitney, however, has more sympathetic for the couple, saying, “I think that Brody and Kaitlynn’s relationship is their business. How they want to portray it to everybody else should be on their terms. Passing judgment on it, I think, is immature.”

Since the episode was filmed, Brody and Kaitlynn have split up and moved on.

Kaitlynn was recently seen kissing Miley Cyrus on a boat in Italy, and has been nearly inseparable from the singer ever since. As for Brody, he’s currently dating model Josie Canseco. The exes have remained amicable, with Miley and Kaitlynn sending Brody a joint weed bouquet for his birthday and the foursome visiting the same nightclub after the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

