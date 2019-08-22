Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco had a fun night celebrating The Hills: New Beginnings star's 36th birthday on Wednesday. The new pair were spotted outside of both TAO and Warwick in Hollywood for the festivities.

Jenner, who recently announced his split from Kaitlynn Carter, rocked a collared black shirt with a white print along with a matching baseball cap, while 22-year-old Canseco sported clear heels with a pale blue top and high-waisted shorts that showed off her toned legs.

Eyewitnesses exclusively tell ET that Jenner arrived at the hot spot Warwick around 11:30 p.m. with Canseco.

One eyewitness tells ET, “They were kissing in front of everyone throughout the night. [They] definitely weren’t hiding anything. They didn’t leave each other’s side.”

A second eyewitness tells ET that Jenner and Canseco “were very comfortable with each other.”

The eyewitnesses say a Dom Perignon luminous parade was brought to Jenner’s table in front of the DJ booth, in addition to a birthday cake with sparklers and the message "Happy Birthday, Brody" written on the dessert. Around 30 to 40 people surrounded Jenner’s table throughout the night, including DJ Zedd.

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross were also seated upstairs at the Warwick, and stopped by Jenner’s table to wish him a happy birthday.

As for Jenner's relationship status, a source close to the reality star confirms to ET that he and Canseco are now very much a couple. "Brody's in a really good space," a source tells ET.

Earlier in the day, Jenner and Canseco were spotted getting lunch together, and Jenner later featured the model dancing on his Instagram Story. Canseco also shared a cute video of herself calling Jenner to her as he appeared bashful. In the clip, the DJ was wearing a shirt that read, “Titties, beer and fishing,” and Canseco captioned it, “Birthday shirt.”

Though the soiree was all about his new lady love, Jenner also got a gift from his ex, Kaitlynn Carter, for his special day. The Hills: New Beginnings star joined forces with her new fling, Miley Cyrus, to send Jenner a joint gift from Lowell Farms -- a weed bouquet.

“You guys really stepped it up on this one,” Jenner said, showing off his present on his Instagram Story.

