Brody Jenner Enjoys Birthday Lunch With Josie Canseco in Malibu

Brody Jenner is spending his birthday with someone special.



The Hills: New Beginnings star turned 36 on Wednesday, and marked the occasion with a low-key lunch in Malibu with his rumored new love interest, Josie Canseco. The pair were spotted arm-in-arm as they walked into Nobu. Jenner, sporting a baseball cap and white T-shirt, wrapped his arm around Canseco, 22. The model beat the heat in a striped cropped tank top and shades.



The pair's outing comes days after they were spotted kissing after Jenner's first show with his new band, AHZ, in Los Angeles. He and wife Kaitlynn Carter announced their split earlier this month.

Carter has since moved on romantically with Miley Cyrus, but she and Jenner are still on good terms. In fact, Carter, 30, and Cyrus, 26, wished Jenner a happy birthday with a cannabis bouquet from Lowell Herb Co.

"WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you! Miley & Kaitlynn," read an accompanying note, which Jenner captured on Instagram.

Wednesday also marked the day Cyrus' estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, decided to file for divorce. The pair's split was announced on Aug. 10, after PDA photos with Cyrus and Carter had surfaced.

"Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," a source told ET. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

"Liam has come to terms that it was time to move on," the source continued. "Liam's family has been incredibly supportive. They are relieved it's over."

