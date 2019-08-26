Miley Cyrus is making her night at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards one to remember!

The 26-year-old singer stepped out to the awards show in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, marking her first awards show appearance since news broke of her split from Liam Hemsworth earlier this month.

Rocking beach waves, glitter eyeshadow, a black mini dress, heels and plenty of jewelry, Cyrus belted out a powerful rendition of her new single, "Slide Away."

Moments before hitting the stage, cameras showed Cyrus backstage with Kaitlynn Carter. An eyewitness tells ET that the two shared a few sweet moments behind-the-scenes.

The two were seen holding hands, and at one point, Carter even put her hand on Cyrus' butt, according to an eyewitness, who says "they looked very much like a couple."

Miley and Kaitlynn Carter on VMAs backstage. #MileyVMAspic.twitter.com/QA0Z8FRGW8 — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyUpdates) August 27, 2019

The reality star was also photographed in the background of a few pics taken of Cyrus from the night. "Kaitlynn was swaying at the side of the stage as Miley rehearsed 'Slide Away,'" the eyewitness says of their interactions earlier in the day, during rehearsal. "Afterward, the two walked backstage, hugging each other."

ET confirmed last Wednesday that Hemsworth had filed for divorce from the "Wrecking Ball" singer, citing irreconcilable differences. The court filing came after Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET on Aug. 10 that the two had separated after seven months of marriage. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony last December.

News of the split broke after Cyrus was snapped kissing Carter while on vacation in Italy, in pictures obtained by ET. Just days later, Cyrus released "Slide Away." MTV announced that Cyrus would be performing the track just hours before the awards show kicked off on Monday.

