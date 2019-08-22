Miley Cyrus Gets New Snake Tattoo Following Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is rocking some new ink!

On Wednesday, Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dr. Woo took to Instagram to share a shot of Cyrus' latest ink. In the black-and-white pic the 26-year-old singer holds out her arm to show off the tattoo of a snake eating a man.

"Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy ✨ 🐉," Dr. Woo captioned the shot, causing many to speculate that Cyrus found the inspiration for her latest ink on her recent PDA-filled vacation with Kaitlynn Carter.

The highly discussed vacay came amid Cyrus' split from Liam Hemsworth -- who filed for divorce earlier this week -- and Carter's breakup with Brody Jenner.

In regards to Cyrus and Carter's recent sightings together, a source recently told ET that they "are both newly out of their relationships and just having fun." As for Hemsworth, the source said that he's "heartbroken that [Cyrus] moved on so quickly and so publicly."

Dr. Woo previously worked with Cyrus in 2016, when he gave the "Mother's Daughter" singer a tattoo of Vegemite. Many saw that ink as a tribute to Hemsworth, as the Australian snack is a known favorite of the actor.

Cyrus has another permanent connection to the Hemsworths as well, as she got inked with Elsa Pataky -- who's married to Liam's brother Chris Hemsworth -- back in 2016. At the time, Lauren Winzer tattooed a wave onto each of the women.

In 2018, Pataky -- who also has a matching tattoo with Matt Damon's wife, Luciana Barroso -- told ET why she chose to get tattoos with her pals.

"When I have a great moment with people that I love, it's good to remember those moments and have them on your body to just say they mean a lot to me," she said at the time.

Despite all of Cyrus' tattoo connections to Hemsworth and his family, a source recently told ET that he decided to file for divorce because he realized that it's "time to move on."

"Liam's decision to file for divorce is sad, but in the end, it was never going to work," the source said. "They are too different. Liam never wanted to share Miley with anyone. He loves her and he is far too traditional. He finally realized he just wants to start fresh."

Watch the video below for more on the former couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter Sent Brody Jenner an Unexpected Joint Birthday Gift

Why Liam Hemsworth Decided It Was Time to File for Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Liam Hemsworth Files for Divorce From Miley Cyrus

Related Gallery