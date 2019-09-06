Miley Cyrus Is Over the Party in New 'Slide Away' Music Video: Watch

Turns out Miley Cyrus can stop, and she will stop.

The 26-year-old musician released the new music video for her emotional breakup ballad, “Slide Away,” on Friday.

The video, which was directed by Alexandre Moors, begins with Cyrus floating in a pool while wearing a slinky gold dress and surrounded by trash from a party.

As she somberly sings the song, she slowly makes her way out of the pool and into the party.

Inside, Cyrus has a spotlight on her as she jadedly watches partygoers text, drink, do drugs and dance.

The song is rumored to be about her recent split from husband Liam Hemsworth. Following the breakup, Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter on a yacht in Italy. Since then, the two have been inseparable, attending the MTV VMAs together, where Cyrus performed, and celebrating Carter's 31st birthday together.

But despite reports, Cyrus has blatantly denied cheating on her ex.

“Once Liam & I reconciled, I meant it, & I was committed,” she recently tweeted. “There are NO secrets to uncover here… I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

For more from Cyrus, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Kaitlynn Carter's 31st Birthday: Pics

Spencer Pratt Says Kaitlynn Carter and Miley Cyrus ‘Had a Thing Going’ Before the Brody Jenner Split

Liam Hemsworth Returns to Instagram Following Miley Cyrus Split

Related Gallery