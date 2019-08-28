Liam Hemsworth has some exciting news for his fans.

The 29-year-old actor returned to Instagram on Wednesday to announce his new film, Killerman, a project he says he put his "blood, sweat and tears" into.

"Excited to announce a movie I worked on called Killerman will be released in the USA on August 30th," Hemsworth announced. "I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone did on it. It was an absolute honor to work with my friend Emory Cohen again, one of my favorite actors, Malik Bader, an extremely creative and intelligent director, and the brilliant Ken Seng for his work as Director of Photography."

"Blood, sweat and tears were shed from all who were involved," he continued. "Independent film 29making is always a tough thing to pull off and I just want to thank all the hard-working people who helped make it happen. @killermanofficial."

ET had the first look at Killerman in June. The movie stars Hemsworth as a New York money launderer, Moe Diamond, who gets mixed up in a drug deal gone bad and subsequent car crash that leaves him with a case of amnesia.

The post marks Hemsworth's first since he posted about his separation from estranged wife, Miley Cyrus.

In his post, he wished Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness going forward," as well as clarified that he has not made any other public comments regarding their split. "Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."

ET confirmed last Wednesday that Hemsworth filed for divorce from the "Wrecking Ball" singer, citing irreconcilable differences. The court filing came after Cyrus' rep confirmed to ET on Aug. 10 that the two had separated after seven months of marriage.

While Hemsworth has been staying out of the public eye, Cyrus has been spotted with new rumored flame Kaitlynn Carter. The two were packing on the PDA at Monday's MTV Video Music Awards.

