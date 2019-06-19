Earlier this year, Liam Hemsworth played a rom-com dream guy in the lighty and fluffy Isn't It Romantic. Now, he's a New York money launderer (with the Brooklyn accent to boot) who cannot remember his past in the R-rated crime drama Killerman. ET is exclusively debuting the trailer, in which Moe Diamond (Hemsworth) get mixed up in a drug deal gone bad and subsequent car crash that leaves him with a case of amnesia.

"We took [millions] from dirty cops trying to kill us," Moe's partner, Skunk (Emory Cohen), informs him in the clip. "And before we unload it, my uncle might decide it's easier to kill us himself than clean up the mess."

"I feel like I'm running," Moe later says. "Why?"

Killerman, from writer-director Malik Bader, also stars Diane Guerrero (Orange Is the New Black) and Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi). The movie will premiere at the 2019 Fantasia Film Festival before opening in theaters on Aug. 30. See exclusive stills below.

