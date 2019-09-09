Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's unconventional union took center stage during the season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings on Monday, as some new light was shed on the nature and status of their relationship.

While the pair publicly announced their split in August, the two were still together while filming episodes of The Hills, and on Monday they both faced questions from their friends and co-stars about their marriage, and they addressed why they never got legally married after exchanging vows at a ceremony in Bali in June 2018.

At one point toward the beginning of Monday's episode, Jenner sits down with Spencer Pratt, who grills him over his reportedly "rocky" relationship with Carter. However, when Pratt asks if there's "marriage drama," a seemingly surprised Jenner said, "Absolutely not."

"I just feel like you’re living two different lives," Pratt said, insinuating that he knew something secret about Jenner and Carter's marriage.

"When I got married out of the country, I had to do one in America," Pratt added, continuing to prod Jenner. "Had to be nice and legal."

"There's a lot of legality involved," Jenner offered in response. "I mean, I don't believe in the whole signing part of it, but everything else, I'm with it."

"Were fine with the way our marriage is set up, just perfectly so," Jenner added. "But thank you for your concern."

Meanwhile, Carter had her own clashes with Ashley Wahler, who seemed to question whether or not Carter really wanted to have kids and continue a relationship with Jenner following rumors that he had been with other women.

As the cast came together in Santa Barbara, tensions came to a head as Wahler continued to snipe at their marriage and the pair almost left out of frustration. However, this continued conversation prompted the pair to confirm that their Indonesian wedding wasn't legally binding, and they never actually tied the knot in the eyes of the law.

"Right before we went to Indonesia to get married, we started talking about getting our license here in the States, but we had a lot of like financial things that we needed to work out," Carter said in a solo interview. "We realized like, you know, we just want to focus on being excited about Indonesia and our wedding there, so let’s just deal with it when we get back. But we haven’t gotten around to it yet."

Carter was also the first to share details of her and Jenner's private life while chatting with Wahler about the rumors that Jenner had been sleeping around.

When asked outright if Jenner had ever had sex with other women, Carter replied, "Not without me being involved, okay?"

"Everything with me and Brody is under my control, let’s put it that way," Carter added.

In a confessional interview, Carter explained, "There’s not one part of our relationship that I’m ashamed of or that I would do differently," adding, "I just think that the world isn’t necessarily ready to hear about all that. Not everybody is so open-minded or accepting of other people."

Later, Brody and Pratt had another heart-to-heart and he admitted that Pratt's suspicions were correct, but that it had nothing to do with not wanting to get married and everything to do with being too swamped to find the time.

"It was never something that was even a big deal that I felt like I needed to share," Jenner said." It was literally, we met with attorneys and s**t two weeks before we left for Indonesia. Then we got married in Indonesia and ever since then, we’ve been incredibly busy."

"We just haven’t gotten around to doing the whole courthouse or however we’re going to decide to get legally married," he continued. "My number one priority is making her happy and making her feel comfortable. And if she’s uncomfortable, then I’m uncomfortable. So like I said, whether you put it on a piece of paper or have just a celebration in Indonesia, we’re married and she’s my wife, and I love her to death."

While the pair have subsequently gone their separate ways -- and Carter has reportedly struck up a romance with Miley Cyrus, following her split from Liam Hemsworth -- it seems Jenner's friendship has remained amicable with his ex. Check out the video below for more on the pair's split, and Carter's new high-profile relationship.

