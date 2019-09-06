Did Spencer Pratt foresee Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter's breakup?

In a new preview of The Hills: New Beginnings' season finale released on Friday, Pratt chats with Jenner about his relationship with his now-ex, asking him if things are "good with your wife?"

"Oh, yeah. We're great," Jenner replies, with Pratt giving him a quizzical look.

"Based off what I've heard in the small little town we live in, I feel like Brody and Kaitlynn's relationship is very rocky," Pratt says to the camera, before it goes back to him with Jenner. "Because it seems like there's marriage drama."

As the two go back and forth, Pratt brings up how he suspects that Jenner and Carter are not officially married since they only had a wedding in Indonesia but never had one in the U.S.

"Let me tell you something about marriage, there is a lot of legality involved," Jenner explains, before adding, "I don't believe in the whole signing part of it, but everything else, I'm with it…But that doesn't mean we're not married. Of course we're married."

As Pratt continues to press him about how the couple are not legally married in the U.S., only "spiritually," Jenner says, "We're fine with the way our marriage is set up, just perfectly. So, thank you for your concern."

In a solo testimonial, Jenner sitting by himself, tells the camera, "Kaitlynn and I are extremely happy, we're extremely in love and that's all that matters."

However, since taping the reality show, Jenner and Carter have called it quits. Their reps confirmed the news in early August in a statement given to ET.

"Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate," the statement reads. "They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward."

The Hills stars got married in Bali in June 2018. However, a source close to the couple told ET that the two were never legally wed. "They never did it in the U.S., so it wasn’t legal. But they had a wedding in Indonesia," the source says, adding that Jenner and Carter had been having problems for some time.

Following their split, Carter made headlines after she was photographed kissing Miley Cyrus during a vacation to Italy last month and, shortly after, Cyrus' rep confirmed that the singer split from her husband, Liam Hemsworth, after less than a year of marriage.

Jenner, on his end, is now dating model Josie Canseco and the two have made their relationship Instagram official.

For more on Jenner and Carter's relationship, watch below.

The two-hour season finale of The Hills: New Beginnings airs on Monday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

