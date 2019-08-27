Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco Are Instagram Official

Brody Jenner and Josie Canseco just took their relationship to the next level.

The pair are Instagram official after Jenner posted photos of the Victoria's Secret model to his Instagram Story on Monday. The Hills: New Beginnings star first shared a snap of Canseco getting ready for their night out together. The pair partied it up at New York City nightclub Up&Down, arriving about 20 minutes after Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, entered the venue with Miley Cyrus.

After about an hour inside, Carter and Cyrus headed back to their hotel, while Jenner and Canseco traveled to another NYC club, Avenue.

Jenner and Canseco's outing in NYC comes less than a week after they celebrated his birthday together in Los Angeles. The 22-year-old model first joined the reality star on his 36th birthday festivities at Nobu in Malibu on Wednesday, before they were spotted packing on the PDA at TAO Los Angeles that night.

The Hills star also got some birthday love from Carter and Cyrus, who gifted him with a weed bouquet. See more in the video below.

