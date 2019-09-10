Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter are one stylish duo.

The "We Can't Stop" singer and her rumored girlfriend were photographed in coordinating black ensembles while stepping out for a date night in New York City on Tuesday night. Cyrus, 26, looked chic in a black crop top, oversized black blazer, trousers and black pointed-toe heels with a silver tip. She accessorized with large black sunglasses with orange lenses and silver necklaces.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, on her end, rocked a black blouse and blazer with a leather mini skirt and strappy heels. The outing comes a day after Cyrus attended Tom Ford's New York Fashion Week show.

Suzy Creamcheese / SplashNews.com

Carter and Cyrus continue to spend time together after calling it quits from Brody Jenner and Liam Hemsworth, respectively. The pair first made headlines for cozying up and kissing while on vacation in Italy.

On Monday, Carter, 31, couldn't help but leave a flirty comment on Cyrus' Instagram, fawning over her by writing, "Dear god" with a drooling emoji.

The two were first spotted packing on the PDA in Italy, followed by some backstage flirting at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards, nights out at the club and 30th birthday celebrations. Cyrus also celebrated Carter's birthday last week, sharing photos of them at her festivities.

For more on the pair's recent outings, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Gives First Look at 'Charlie's Angels' Music Video With Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey

Kaitlynn Carter Leaves a Flirty Comment on Miley Cyrus' Instagram

Miley Cyrus Celebrates Kaitlynn Carter's 31st Birthday: Pics

Related Gallery