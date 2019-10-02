Miley Cyrus is feeling inspired.

The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer's creative juices are flowing and she is back in the studio after her recent separation from Liam Hemsworth and subsequent split from Kaitlynn Carter earlier this month. On Wednesday, Cyrus, 26, shared a photo of herself in her music space.

"Back in the yo! I am so f**king inspired right now 🦋 🌊," the blonde beauty, whose seen wearing a white tee and her hair up, wrote alongside her tweet. She also wrote, "Thank you, new moon," in her Instagram Story post, which was of the same photo.

Back in the yo! I am so fucking inspired right now 🦋 🌊 pic.twitter.com/Z0loOIFtmM — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) October 2, 2019

She also posted a full-length photo of her studio outfit, which consisted of a plain white tee, denim bell bottoms, a brown belt and cowboy boots.

The post comes a couple days after she posted a cryptic message about unconditional love following her break ups. Cyrus shared a photo of herself in bed with some furry friends. "Waking up surrounded by animals is my favorite way to start a morning. I am immediately reminded to LOVE without conditions," she wrote. "The best part about animals is that they are careless about the details. They live by the golden rule … Love and Be Loved. Nothing in between. No questions regarding wealth, career, talents, race, age, sex …. They love back 100X …. all they ask is to be cared for in exchange for loyalty, reliability and faithfulness. (reminds me of someone)."

A source told ET last week that Cyrus "loves her autonomy and is a free spirit. And she doesn't plan to remarry anytime soon. Despite her breakup with Liam, she's actually doing really well." The source also shared details on the role Carter played in Cyrus' life as her marriage unraveled this year.

"Miley leaned on Kaitlynn throughout the divorce and she felt that they moved far too quickly," the source said. "Miley made the final decision to split with Kaitlynn. Her relationship with Kaitlynn is over and she wants to be on her own. Miley wasn't thinking long term and when Kaitlynn realized Miley was done, it was a total shock."

