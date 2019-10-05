Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are just having fun!

On Saturday, fans got whirled up after the 22-year-old Australian singer posted a photo of him and Cyrus on his Instagram Story. In the black-and-white pic, a shirtless Simpson kisses Cyrus on the head and writes, "pre swim breakfast courtesy of baby." The "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer is making a scrunched up face and wears a plain white tee in the snap.

The pic comes a day after Cyrus -- who recently split with Kaitlynn Carter, as well as separated from estranged husband Liam Hemsworth -- commented on her and Simpson's recent PDA-filled outing.

Instagram Story

Meanwhile, hours later, Cyrus couldn't help but hilariously poke fun at Simpson for calling her the sweet nickname. Simply writing, "BABY," the blonde beauty shared a photo of herself on her Instagram Story.

Instagram Story

She then posted a photo of herself as a child, as well as a side-by-side of her as a tot and now.

Instagram Story

Instagram Story

On Friday, a source told ET that Cyrus and Simpson have "no plans to start dating."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years. They have hooked up in the past," the source said. "Cody and Miley have no plans to start dating each other exclusively. They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that."

The source added that "Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives. Cody’s friends would describe him as a 'player.' He adores Miley, but isn’t looking for a lifetime partner or even a girlfriend at the moment."

After joking about the recent relationship speculation about her and Simpson, Cyrus shared a lengthy statement about being an adult and making her own decisions about relationships, and how women get treated differently than men when it comes to dating after a breakup.

For more on Cyrus post break up, watch the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Have 'No Plans to Start Dating' Following PDA, Source Says

Miley Cyrus Jokes About Meeting 'New Potential Partners' Following Splits

Miley Cyrus Announces She's Back in the Studio and Is So 'Inspired' After Kaitlynn Carter Split

Related Gallery