Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson Show Off New Tattoos in Sexy Pic

Miley Cyrus and her rumored beau are rocking some new ink!

The 26-year-old singer and Cody Simpson both recently took to Instagram to show off the new tattoos they got courtesy of Nico Bassill.

For Simpson's part, he got a skull and crossbones inked on his chest, which he showed off in a sexy snap with Cyrus. In the pic, a shirtless Simpson takes a mirror selfie as Cyrus cuddles up next to him with her hand down his pants.

Fans can also spot Cyrus' new tattoo in the racy shot, with the "Mother's Daughter" singer opting for the image of a bleeding heart with a knife through it and the words "Rock N Roll Heart" on her arm.

Cyrus shared a similar black-and-white shot on her own Instagram page, dubbing herself and Simpson "Tat Queen / King."

The pair also posted more looks at their ink online, with Cyrus captioning one pic, "Rock N Roll Heart Forever," and Simpson writing, "death do us" alongside one of his shots.

The pair's new tattoos come after Cyrus referred to Simpson as her "boo thang" and "BF," though a source recently told ET that the two have "no plans to start dating each other exclusively" following Cyrus' splits from both Liam Hemsworth and Kaitlynn Carter.

"They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that," the source said. "... Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

Watch the video below for more on the duo.

