Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are celebrating her return from the hospital! The happy pair took to social media to share the news with their followers that Cyrus, 26, had been cleared to go home after suffering from tonsillitis.

"She made it home," Cyrus captioned a black-and-white mirror selfie with a shirtless Simpson on her Instagram Story. "Recovering from surgery send all the vibes."

Simpson also shared a shot with Cyrus, writing, "We are 4."

In another photo of Cyrus on his Instagram Story, he added, "My sick girl finally free."

The 22-year-old Australian singer cared for Cyrus on her sick bed in the hospital, bringing her flowers and singing a song he wrote for her.

Cyrus and Simpson have been packing on the PDA for the past week, ever since they were spotted kissing over açaí bowls following the "Wrecking Ball" singer's splits from husband Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter.

A source previously told ET that Cyrus and Simpson "have been friends for years."

They have hooked up in the past," the source said. "They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that. Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

