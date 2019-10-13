Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are practically inseparable!



The two, who have been friends for years, can't stop, won't stop amping up their relationship.



They were spotted on a caffeine run at Blue Bottle Coffee in Studio City, California, on Sunday. Just one day earlier, they met Cyrus' mom, Tish Cyrus, for breakfast at Aierloom Bakery in nearby Toluca Lake.

The latest outings came shortly after Simpson shared a stylish shot from the Tiffany & Co.'s Men's Launch in Los Angeles on Friday to Instagram, under which Cyrus commented, "boo thang." Just last week, Cyrus referred to the 22-year-old singer as her "BF" when he visited her in the hospital, where she was recovering from tonsillitis, though a source recently told ET that the two have "no plans to start dating each other exclusively."

Could Simpson be showering his boo with gifts soon, too? At that Tiffany event, the Aussie singer made a comment about one of the bracelets he was wearing from the collection as he walked the red carpet. "They gave me this nice sort of simple band right here -- and I'd maybe do this -- you can get it engraved or do something like that," he said. "I'd maybe do something like that for someone. Personalize it a little."

The duo also hasn't shied away from sharing their blossoming love on social media.

Cyrus, 26, and Simpson's lovey-dovey behavior came the same weekend the "Slide Away" singer's estranged husband, Liam Hemsworth, was spotted packing on the PDA with Dynasty star Maddison Brown in New York City. Hemsworth filed for divorce in August around the same time Cyrus was spotted kissing Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. Cyrus and Carter dated for a month before they split up in September.



For more on Cyrus and Simpson's relationship, watch the video below.

