Looks like Liam Hemsworth has moved on after his split from Miley Cyrus.

The 29-year-old actor was snapped holding hands with a blonde woman on Thursday in New York City in pictures obtained by TMZ, whom the outlet later identified as Australian actress Maddison Brown. The two also enjoyed a meal together at Sant Ambroeus restaurant and rode the subway together in more pictures published by the outlet.

ET has reached out to Hemsworth's rep.

Brown, 22, stars in the CW series Dynasty. She also played Nicole Kidman's daughter in the 2015 drama Strangerland. Her outing with Hemsworth marks the first time the Hunger Games star has been spotted showing PDA with another woman since his split from 26-year-old Cyrus in August. He officially filed for divorce from Cyrus on Aug. 21 after she was snapped kissing Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn Carter, during a trip to Italy in pictures obtained by ET.

Meanwhile, Cyrus hasn't been shy about spending time with Australian singer Cody Simpson following her split from Carter. The two were spotted kissing earlier this month, and he recently helped nurse Cyrus back to health as she recovered from tonsillitis. Despite Cyrus recently referring to 22-year-old Simpson as her "BF" a source previously told ET that the two have "no plans to start dating each other exclusively."

"Miley and Cody have been friends for years," the source said. "They have hooked up in the past... They both just want to have fun and are open and honest with each other about that. Miley and Cody talk to each other about everything. They are very close and feel comfortable sharing details with each other about their lives."

