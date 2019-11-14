Lizzo, Cardi B and Luke Bryan Clap Back at 'Mean Tweets'

Even music's biggest stars aren't immune to mean tweets!

During Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, celebs including Lizzo, Chance the Rapper and Cardi B participated in "Mean Tweets," reading some of the internet's messages about them.

"Lizzo. Bus passes and happy meals. Two things that I imagine #Lizzo has seen a lot of," Lizzo read off, before handing out her own epic response.

"Yeah I'm a big b**ch and I ride a bus... a tour bus, motherf**ker! Where's yours?" she said.

Chance the Rapper also had his moment, reading, "Chance the Rapper? More like Chance the worthless, spineless, d**kless, soulless, purposeless, virtueless, sellout. Nice Doritos commercial, you piece of s**t."

"There's people that don't like me?" he questioned. "What the f**k!"

Cardi B got in on the action too with a tweet that read, "I just watched a muted performance of Cardi B and that b**ch just looks loud without any sound on. Like, no thank you."

"How do I look loud? How do I look loud? I'm loud? I don't even think I'm, like, loud," she stated. "Suck my a**."

Country star Luke Bryan was compared to a farm animal in his mean tweet. "I'd rather listen to a barn full of baby pigs being vaccinated... than Luke Bryan's new song," the tweet read.

"I have vaccinated baby pigs and that's awful," Bryan insisted.

Green Day's Tre Cool was another target, with one person tweeting, "Why does Tre Cool from Green Day look like the emo version of Ted Cruz?"

"Well, Mike looks like Putin," Billie Joe Armstrong quipped of his other band mate, Mike Dirnt.

The segment also included tweets targeted at Billie Eilish and John Mayer.

"Billie Eilish dresses like she got her clothes stolen at the gym so they gave her what they had in the lost n found bin," Eilish said with a frown, before Mayer read his tweet.

"What if God is really John Mayer performing Dave Mathews covers at that s**tty bar your dad likes?" he recited, offering up a blank stare for the camera.

Watch the video below for more "Mean Tweets."

