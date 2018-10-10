Ouch!

As some of the biggest stars in music took to the 2018 American Music Awards stage, several other top musicians enjoyed a different televised experience — reading out their Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Several took the tweets to heart, like Gwen Stefani, who read, "Gwen Stefani really is the worst thing to ever happen. Period. Full stop. #UghBarf,” before saying, “Owie.”

Miley Cyrus also wasn’t impressed by the declaration, "Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker,” which prompted the singer to flip off the camera.

But other stars seemed to have plenty of fun with the rude tweets.

Country singer Luke Bryan read out, "People say I should be more positive. Ok. I’m positive that Luke Bryan is a horse-toothed, d**kless, air-humping doofus,” before laughing.

And Pink couldn’t stop herself from laughing, after reading, "P!nk is ageing pretty well for a pig.” She threw her head back laughing before crossing her eyes and saying, “Thank you!”

Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger read out, "I would rather stab myself in the t**nt than hear another Nickelback song,” which made him quip, "That’s funny, that’s how we make Nickelback songs.”

Stars at the 2018 AMAs seemed to be having a much better night. Here were some of the biggest moments from the award show:

RELATED CONTENT:

2018 American Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

2018 American Music Awards' Greatest, Wildest and Most Memorable Moments

2018 American Music Awards: 6 Things You Didn’t See on TV -- From Taylor Swift and Cardi B to Post Malone

Related Gallery