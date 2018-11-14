If there's one thing we can all learn from the latest Country Music edition of "Mean Tweets" on Jimmy Kimmel Live, it's that country singers seem to have a pretty great sense of humor, even when they're the ones being made fun of.

In honor of the 2018 CMA Awards, Kimmel had some of the freshest, coolest names in country music sit down for a new installment in the hilariously hurtful segment, in which celebrities read some of the worst things the dregs of the internet have tweeted about them.

While this segment frequently features actors, sports stars or pop singers getting somewhat offended by the savage and totally uncalled for tweets, these country stars found the comedy in the roasts.

Luke Combs, for example, burst out laughing when he read a tweet that said he "looks like the human manifestation of cornbread." And the group Midland could help but chuckle at a tweet that said they "all look like Sacha Baron Cohen in various disguises."

One of the best moments came when Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts read a tweet comparing them to one of the most famously hated rock groups of the modern age.

"People who say Nickelback is the worst band obviously haven't heard Rascal Flatts," DeMarcus read aloud, before trying to do a raspy impression of Chad Kroger singing "Photograph"

"It's hard to sing that way," DeMarcus said, coughing.

"It is. That's why they're not singing much anymore," Rooney replied, getting in his own Nickelback burn.

However, no stars went quite so far to embrace the comedy of the meanness like Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay.

"I bet Dan and Shay touch d**ks," Mooney read aloud, before both members of the band shrugged.

"Damn right we do," Smyers said, as they both stood up and embraced tightly as Mooney stared down the camera.

Check out the hilarious segment to see what vicious tweets were written about country music stars Jake Owen, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Cole Swindell, Michael Ray, Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde and Old Dominion.

Watch the video below for a look at one of Kimmel's previous Country Music editions of "Mean Tweets."

